Joe Biden: 'Why the hell would I take a test?'
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden says he has not taken a cognitive test for dementia, adding that he trusts the public to decide if he is fit for office.
President Trump has previously spoken highly about his own results and has suggested that Mr Biden is not in the best mental state.
Joe Biden disagreed with this suggestion and said he looked forward to the presidential debates.
05 Aug 2020
