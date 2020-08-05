Media player
Tropical Storm Isaias: 'The Lord spared us for another day'
Deadly Tropical Storm Isaias has cut a swathe of destruction along parts of the East Coast, including obliterating a mobile home park.
The weather system also knocked out power for millions on the US East Coast. Isaias is expected to cause more damage over the next few days.
05 Aug 2020
