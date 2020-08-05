'The Lord spared us for another day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tropical Storm Isaias: 'The Lord spared us for another day'

Deadly Tropical Storm Isaias has cut a swathe of destruction along parts of the East Coast, including obliterating a mobile home park.

The weather system also knocked out power for millions on the US East Coast. Isaias is expected to cause more damage over the next few days.

  • 05 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Carolinas