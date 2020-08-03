'We are living every parent's worst nightmare'

Video

Federal Judge Salas and her family were targeted by an "anti-feminist" lawyer in their New Jersey home.

She appeared in a video calling for more privacy protection for federal judges, saying that the gunman "had a complete dossier" on her.

Her 20-year-old son Daniel was killed and her husband Mark Anderl was injured in the attack on 19 July.

Gunman Roy Den Hollander also took his own life.