Judge Salas: 'We are living every parent's worst nightmare'
Federal Judge Salas and her family were targeted by an "anti-feminist" lawyer in their New Jersey home.
She appeared in a video calling for more privacy protection for federal judges, saying that the gunman "had a complete dossier" on her.
Her 20-year-old son Daniel was killed and her husband Mark Anderl was injured in the attack on 19 July.
Gunman Roy Den Hollander also took his own life.
03 Aug 2020
