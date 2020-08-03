Firefighters battle massive blaze in California
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Apple Fire: Firefighters battle massive blaze in California

Fire crews in California are fighting a massive wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes east of Los Angeles.

More than 1,300 firefighters, backed by helicopters and water-dumping planes, have been tackling the blaze dubbed the Apple Fire which started on Friday.

  • 03 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Hiker stranded for 40 hours in the desert films himself