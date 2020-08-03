Media player
Apple Fire: Firefighters battle massive blaze in California
Fire crews in California are fighting a massive wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes east of Los Angeles.
More than 1,300 firefighters, backed by helicopters and water-dumping planes, have been tackling the blaze dubbed the Apple Fire which started on Friday.
03 Aug 2020
