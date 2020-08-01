Media player
Dr Fauci is asked if protests spread coronavirus
"You're putting words into my mouth," the top US infectious disease expert said as he was grilled on Capitol Hill.
Dr Fauci clashed with congressman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, over whether the government should limit protests when many Americans have also been told not to go to church or gyms.
01 Aug 2020
