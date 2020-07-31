Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at Trump
Barack Obama eulogised the late congressman John Lewis, calling for people to continue his civil rights legacy.
And during his funeral oration the former US president directed a few barely concealed jabs at his White House successor.
-
31 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53604286/obama-eulogy-makes-thinly-veiled-digs-at-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window