Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plain clothes police officers bundle woman into unmarked car
A viral video showing a young woman on a skateboard being hauled into an unmarked police vehicle has drawn criticism from the public, with many saying it looked like a 'kidnapping' because the police officers were not in uniform.
The New York Police Department said the teenager, later identified as 18-year-old Nikki Stone, was wanted for vandalising police cameras near City Hall and spraying graffiti.
The NYPD added that officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles during her arrest.
Ms Stone was later released from custody.
-
29 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53588445/plain-clothes-police-officers-bundle-woman-into-unmarked-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window