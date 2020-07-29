Plain clothes police officers bundle woman into unmarked car

Video

A viral video showing a young woman on a skateboard being hauled into an unmarked police vehicle has drawn criticism from the public, with many saying it looked like a 'kidnapping' because the police officers were not in uniform.

The New York Police Department said the teenager, later identified as 18-year-old Nikki Stone, was wanted for vandalising police cameras near City Hall and spraying graffiti.

The NYPD added that officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles during her arrest.

Ms Stone was later released from custody.