Dr Fauci: Trump's mask tweets 'not helpful'

Video

The US top infectious disease expert has disputed claims on social media made by President Trump about mask-wearing and the use of hydroxychloriquine to treat Covid-19.

Dr Anthony Fauci told the BBC's Katty Kay that it wasn't productive for him to judge the president's tweets or retweets but made it clear that his own view on masks was well known in the White House, adding that "it's not helpful" for conflicting guidance to be presented "when we are trying to get people to universally wear masks".

There are over 4m cases of coronavirus in the US and almost 150,000 people have died.