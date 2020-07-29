Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the "Covid Hunter" of Houston
Dr Joseph Varon is the Chief of Critical Care at UMMC Houston. He says he has adapted a treatment protocol that gives Covid-19 patients a 95% chance of recovery.
-
29 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window