How much power does tech 'big four' have?
Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook are the US tech companies that make up the 'big four', and together they're worth $4tr.
Each of these companies holds a large percent of the market in their respective industries, so but lawmakers are wondering if they hold too much.
29 Jul 2020
