How much power does tech 'big four' have?

How much power does the 'big four' have?
Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook are the US tech companies that make up the 'big four', and together they're worth $4tr.

Each of these companies holds a large percent of the market in their respective industries, so but lawmakers are wondering if they hold too much.

  • 29 Jul 2020
