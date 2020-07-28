Niagara Falls tour boats show stark social distancing split
Tourists at Niagara Falls during the Covid-19 pandemic are having differing experiences on ferry rides, depending on which country is running the tour. Boats in the US and Canada require face masks, but passenger capacity is more than three times higher in the US.

  • 28 Jul 2020
