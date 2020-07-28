'We already lost prom and graduation...'
The BBC spoke to three students about the uncertainty of schools reopening in the age of Covid-19. Now they all must decide if attending a pricey US institution is still worth it if the autumn semester is online. And if a university does choose to open, what will a freshman's year even look like?

Video by Chloe Kim

  • 28 Jul 2020
