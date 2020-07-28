Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus on campus: 'We already lost prom and graduation...'
The BBC spoke to three students about the uncertainty of schools reopening in the age of Covid-19. Now they all must decide if attending a pricey US institution is still worth it if the autumn semester is online. And if a university does choose to open, what will a freshman's year even look like?
Video by Chloe Kim
-
28 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53573085/coronavirus-on-campus-we-already-lost-prom-and-graduationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window