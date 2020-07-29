'Slow disintegration of working class America'

Video

The Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir Angus Deaton, says the life of working class America is coming apart with a growing number of people looking at self-destruction through drugs and alcohol abuse.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur deaths of despair had been rising but it was not due to poverty, it was more the case that people had a lack of meaning in their lives.

"If you look at what happened after the great recession in 2008, deaths of despair were rising rapidly before the great recession, they rose at the same rate during the great recession and they rose at the same rate after the great recession," he said.

Mr Deaton is co-author of Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism, which argues that flaws in capitalism are proving to be fatal for America's working class.

