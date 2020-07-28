'We’re still waiting at home for them to come back'

Video

Monica Muñoz lost her father and grandfather to the coronavirus. Now the family is facing thousands of dollars in medical costs.

According to new data, Latinos have been nearly twice as likely to die from the virus as white people. While Latinos represent 18% of the total US population, they account for 34% of Covid-19 deaths.

