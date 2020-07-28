Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We’re still waiting at home for them to come back'
Monica Muñoz lost her father and grandfather to the coronavirus. Now the family is facing thousands of dollars in medical costs.
According to new data, Latinos have been nearly twice as likely to die from the virus as white people. While Latinos represent 18% of the total US population, they account for 34% of Covid-19 deaths.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
28 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53559126/we-re-still-waiting-at-home-for-them-to-come-backRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window