Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The body of the late US civil rights icon John Lewis has been carried over Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

On 7 March 1965, known as "Bloody Sunday", Lewis and other peaceful protesters were attacked by Alabama police officers as they marched over the bridge.

They had planned to walk to state capital Montgomery to demand equal voting rights.

Lewis, who died aged 80 on 17 July, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Atlanta on Thursday.

