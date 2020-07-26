Gunshot at Louisville black militia protest
Video

A member of the heavily armed militia group NFAC accidentally fired their gun at a Louisville protest.

Three members of the group were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The group were protesting against the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers in the city in March.

