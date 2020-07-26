Media player
Breonna Taylor death: Gunshot at Louisville black militia protest
A member of the heavily armed militia group NFAC accidentally fired their gun at a Louisville protest.
Three members of the group were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
The group were protesting against the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers in the city in March.
26 Jul 2020
