Disease expert Dr Fauci throws first pitch of season
Dr Anthony Fauci opened the 2020 baseball season in the US with a ceremonial pitch in Washington DC.

He was given the honour ahead of a game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

  • 24 Jul 2020
