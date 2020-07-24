Disease expert Dr Fauci throws first pitch of season

Media player
Coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci throws first pitch of US baseball season
Dr Anthony Fauci opened the 2020 baseball season in the US with a ceremonial pitch in Washington DC.
He was given the honour ahead of a game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.
24 Jul 2020
