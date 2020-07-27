'We’re still waiting at home for them to come back'
Monica Muñoz lost her father and grandfather to the coronavirus. Now the family is facing thousands of dollars in medical costs.

According to new data, Latinos have been nearly twice as likely to be infected by the virus as white people. While Latinos represent 18% of the total US population, they account for 34% of Covid-19 cases.

Video by Angélica M Casas

