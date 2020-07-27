'I'm free!': Coming out at 90... to my gay daughter

Media player
Coming out at 90 years old... to my gay daughter
Ninety-year-old Kenneth Felts is living proof that it's never too late. He's just come out as gay.
The Colorado resident used his lockdown time to write his memoirs, which brought back old memories.
So Kenneth opened up to his daughter Rebecca about his first love, Phillip - 25 years after she told him she was gay.
Video by Jimmy Tam
27 Jul 2020
