'I'm free!': Coming out at 90... to my gay daughter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coming out at 90 years old... to my gay daughter

Ninety-year-old Kenneth Felts is living proof that it's never too late. He's just come out as gay.

The Colorado resident used his lockdown time to write his memoirs, which brought back old memories.

So Kenneth opened up to his daughter Rebecca about his first love, Phillip - 25 years after she told him she was gay.

Video by Jimmy Tam

  • 27 Jul 2020
Go to next video: LGBT in Poland: 'It's only going to get worse'