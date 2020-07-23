Mayors respond to Trump sending more federal agents
Mayors respond to Trump agent 'surge'

President Donald Trump is to send a "surge" of federal security forces to US cities in a crackdown on crime. The announcement has prompted a backlash from various US mayors across the country.

A number of Democratic mayors, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, criticised the president, saying the move was "unconstitutional".

