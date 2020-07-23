'He called me disgusting, he called me crazy' - US lawmaker

Media player
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'He called me disgusting, he called me crazy'
US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given a speech rejecting a colleague's apology after he allegedly using a sexist slur in an argument.
She passionately spoke about the incident and how women across the United States have to deal with being called derogatory names by men.
23 Jul 2020
