'He called me disgusting, he called me crazy' - US lawmaker
Video

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given a speech rejecting a colleague's apology after he allegedly using a sexist slur in an argument.

She passionately spoke about the incident and how women across the United States have to deal with being called derogatory names by men.

  • 23 Jul 2020
