Why are federal agents on Portland's streets?
Black Lives Matter protests: Local officials criticise federal agent presence in Portland

Portland anti-racism protesters say federal agents are attacking them.

The agents were sent to protect buildings from "anarchists" after US President Donald Trump issued a mandate.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says: "Every American needs to be concerned about what's happening in Portland."

  • 23 Jul 2020
