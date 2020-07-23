Why are federal agents on Portland's streets?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Lives Matter protests: Local officials criticise federal agent presence in Portland
Portland anti-racism protesters say federal agents are attacking them.
The agents were sent to protect buildings from "anarchists" after US President Donald Trump issued a mandate.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says: "Every American needs to be concerned about what's happening in Portland."
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53520650/black-lives-matter-protests-local-officials-criticise-federal-agent-presence-in-portlandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window