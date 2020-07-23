The businesses defying lockdown orders
Video

'Enough is enough': Why businesses are defying lockdowns

Despite rising Covid-19 cases and stringent orders in some states, not everyone is complying. From restaurants to gyms and even churches, this is why business owners say they're staying open.

