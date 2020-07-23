Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I just love helping, I'm not ready to give it up'
Dr Melissa Freeman is a doctor in New York City who has been practicing for 65 years. The BBC spoke to her about her journey into medicine.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google.
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53513846/i-just-love-helping-i-m-not-ready-to-give-it-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window