Hiker stranded for 40 hours in the desert films himself
Robert Ringo went for a hike in Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California when he fell and broke his leg. He was stuck in the desert with no mobile service for 40 hours before he was found by a search and rescue helicopter team.
He is recovering from a broken femur but looks forward to hiking again.
22 Jul 2020
