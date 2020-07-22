Activity seen at Chinese consulate in Houston
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chinese consulate in Houston: Men filmed using hose in courtyard

Some men have been filmed using a hose and closing rubbish bins at China's consulate in Houston, Texas.

Fire engines were also seen outside the complex.

The footage emerged as the US ordered the closure of the consulate.

The US State Department said the decision was taken "in order to protect American intellectual property", but China described the move as "outrageous and unjustified".

  • 22 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: ‘China is not the enemy of the US’