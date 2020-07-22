Trump pivots: 'I'm getting used to the mask'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump pivots: 'I'm getting used to the mask'

The president urged Americans to wear a face covering, having previously disparaged them as unsanitary.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Jul 2020