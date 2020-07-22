Trump pivots: 'I'm getting used to the mask'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump pivots: 'I'm getting used to the mask'

The president urged Americans to wear a face covering, having previously disparaged them as unsanitary and politically correct. More than half of US states have mandated mask-wearing in public.

  • 22 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Federal officers' actions in Portland 'terrifying'