Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump pivots: 'I'm getting used to the mask'
The president urged Americans to wear a face covering, having previously disparaged them as unsanitary and politically correct. More than half of US states have mandated mask-wearing in public.
-
22 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window