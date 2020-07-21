Media player
Woman takes selfie as wild bear sniffs her hair
Footage shows a brown bear pawing at an amazingly calm park visitor in a tense encounter believed to have unfolded at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.
Many experts and park staff encourage humans not to interact with wildlife in parks when possible.
21 Jul 2020
