Woman takes selfie as wild bear sniffs her hair
Video

Footage shows a brown bear pawing at an amazingly calm park visitor in a tense encounter believed to have unfolded at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.

Many experts and park staff encourage humans not to interact with wildlife in parks when possible.

  • 21 Jul 2020
