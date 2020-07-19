'He was fighting for justice when it wasn't cool'
John Lewis: 'He was fighting for justice when it wasn't cool'

Atlanta residents are paying tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis, who has died aged 80.

Flowers and tributes are being left underneath a huge mural of the US congressman in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was a Democratic congressman.

  • 19 Jul 2020
