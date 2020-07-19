Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Lewis: 'He was fighting for justice when it wasn't cool'
Atlanta residents are paying tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis, who has died aged 80.
Flowers and tributes are being left underneath a huge mural of the US congressman in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was a Democratic congressman.
-
19 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53462565/john-lewis-he-was-fighting-for-justice-when-it-wasn-t-coolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window