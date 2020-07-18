Martin Luther King III: 'John Lewis was 'a giant'

Video

Martin Luther King III, human rights advocate and son of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, has been speaking to the BBC about the legacy of the late John Lewis, describing him as "beyond a giant" in his commitment to "bringing about justice".

Mr Lewis, who has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80, was one of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King Jr, and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington.