Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why I fell in love with Irish dancing
Morgan Bullock is an African-American Irish dancer from Richmond, Virginia. After a TikTok video of her lightning-footed jigs went viral, she was accused of "cultural appropriation".
Then a call from Riverdance left her reeling...
-
18 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window