'I just love helping, I'm not ready to give it up'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I just love helping, I'm not ready to give it up'

Dr Melissa Freeman is a doctor in New York City who has been practising for 65 years. The BBC spoke to her, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, about her journey into medicine.

She draws inspiration from her grandfather, who was enslaved as a child in Virginia. "I feel hurt that it happened. I feel angry that it happened," she told the BBC.

Now, Dr Freeman splits her time between a methadone clinic in Lower Manhattan and her practice in Harlem. Since the onset of the pandemic she has taken a break from work, but remains healthy and still lives in the city.

Video by Colm Flynn

  • 22 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Her ancestors enslaved mine. Now we're friends