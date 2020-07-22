'I just love helping, I'm not ready to give it up'

Video

Dr Melissa Freeman is a doctor in New York City who has been practising for 65 years. The BBC spoke to her, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, about her journey into medicine.

She draws inspiration from her grandfather, who was enslaved as a child in Virginia. "I feel hurt that it happened. I feel angry that it happened," she told the BBC.

Now, Dr Freeman splits her time between a methadone clinic in Lower Manhattan and her practice in Harlem. Since the onset of the pandemic she has taken a break from work, but remains healthy and still lives in the city.

Video by Colm Flynn