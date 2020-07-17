Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: US v other countries... did it mess up its reopening?
While European countries have managed to keep new infections at bay, by the time most Americans had emerged from lockdown restrictions, a second surge in cases was already under way.
Were the requirements met to safely reopen and how much testing was actually being done?
Voiced by the BBC's Angélica M Casas, produced by Franz Strasser
17 Jul 2020
