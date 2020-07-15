'You call me selfish for not wearing a mask?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You call me selfish for not wearing a mask?'

Maskless Florida activists support a restaurant owner's decision to not require face coverings.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jul 2020