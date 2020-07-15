'What a terrible question to ask'
Video

Trump: 'What a terrible question to ask'

US President Donald Trump was asked by an interviewer why African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement.

"What a terrible question to ask," he told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge. "So are white people."

