Video
Trump: 'What a terrible question to ask'
US President Donald Trump was asked by an interviewer why African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement.
"What a terrible question to ask," he told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge. "So are white people."
15 Jul 2020
