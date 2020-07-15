Media player
'You call me selfish for not wearing a mask?'
As the Sunshine State becomes a new coronavirus epicentre in the US, maskless Florida activists showed up in support of a restaurant owner's decision not to require face coverings.
When authorities inspected the premises, activists Chris Nelson and Tara Hill led the crowd in a chant of "stand down".
Florida has recorded nearly 300,000 cases of Covid-19.
15 Jul 2020
