'You call me selfish for not wearing a mask?'
As the Sunshine State becomes a new coronavirus epicentre in the US, maskless Florida activists showed up in support of a restaurant owner's decision not to require face coverings.

When authorities inspected the premises, activists Chris Nelson and Tara Hill led the crowd in a chant of "stand down".

Florida has recorded nearly 300,000 cases of Covid-19.

  • 15 Jul 2020
