Michigan police officer saves choking baby
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Officer saves three-week-old baby who choked on milk

Michigan police officer Cameron Maciejewski saved the life of a three-week-old baby who choked on milk.

After being revived, the girl was taken to hospital.

  • 14 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 90-year-old woman tries to help grandson during arrest