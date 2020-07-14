Michigan police officer saves choking baby

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Officer saves three-week-old baby who choked on milk
Michigan police officer Cameron Maciejewski saved the life of a three-week-old baby who choked on milk.
After being revived, the girl was taken to hospital.
-
14 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53408324/officer-saves-three-week-old-baby-who-choked-on-milkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window