Coronavirus surged as nightlife returned in Arizona
Jimmy Flores used to think coronavirus was "fake news" until he got the virus and was in hospital for over a week. He thinks he contracted it from a night out after Arizona's governor lifted stay at home restrictions in May.

But because of the spikes in cases the governor has mandated non-essential business close again.

Produced by the BBC's Sophie Long, Annie Phrommayon, Chuck Tayman. Edited by Cody Melissa Godwin.

  • 14 Jul 2020
