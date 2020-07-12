Crew members injured in US Navy ship fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Navy ship fire: Sailors and fire crew injured
At least 11 sailors needed medical treatment following a fire on a US Navy ship at San Diego Naval Base in California.
-
12 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53384220/us-navy-ship-fire-sailors-and-fire-crew-injuredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window