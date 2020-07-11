Ex-adviser Stone reacts to clemency decision
Roger Stone reacts to President Trump's clemency decision

President Trump has commuted his former adviser's prison term, which had been due to begin next week.

Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Speaking to reporters, he said he would appeal his conviction and expressed concerns about Covid-19 cases in the prison he had been assigned to.

