Say Her Name: 'Black women are killed by police too'
Black women in the US are disproportionately more likely to be killed by police than white women.
Despite this, the campaign group Say Her Name believes deaths of black women at the hands of police are overlooked compared to deaths of black men like George Floyd.
One of their members, Gina Best, talks about the fatal shooting of her daughter India Kager, and asks why black women like her are "erased".
16 Jul 2020
