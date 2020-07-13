Video

For three generations of one family, the death of George Floyd has made them reflect on growing up as black men in America.

BBC My World brought together Leonard, who was born into the era of Jim Crow laws and segregation, with his nephew Duane and his 16-year-old son, Nijel.

They discuss whether they think things are changing.

