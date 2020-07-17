Media player
George Floyd: 'If you don't break the chain, then who will?'
Across the US, street artists have been inspired by the death of George Floyd earlier this year.
Tributes have appeared from California to Colorado and New York's Lower East Side.
And after shops and businesses were damaged in Chicago, many artists started painting on the boarded up shopfronts.
Damon Lamar Reed told us more about his work.
17 Jul 2020
