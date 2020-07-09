Media player
'I feel like Black Lives Matter has become a trend'
Musicians and artists in Washington DC explain what they make of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Speaking to the BBC's Aleem Maqbool, they talk about how the grassroots organisation went from social media posts to the mainstream and what that means to them.
09 Jul 2020
