Trump: Supreme Court ruling a 'witch hunt' and 'hoax'
The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump's financial records can be examined by prosecutors in New York.

In a related case, the court ruled that this information did not have to be shared with Congress.

The president has come under fire for not making his tax returns public like his predecessors.

White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted his tax returns would be made available after they have finished being audited.

  • 09 Jul 2020
