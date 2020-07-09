Media player
Teachers express concern about US schools reopening
As President Trump urges schools to reopen, teachers across the country worry that it is difficult to protect students and themselves.
His press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday that they are safe to reopen and that "the child will always come first".
Coronavirus cases in the country continue to climb, particularly in southern states like Texas and Florida.
Some teachers in Tennessee, Colorado, California and North Carolina say schools are not equipped to handle a return to the classroom.
09 Jul 2020
