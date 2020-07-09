US student visas: 'We’re at the government’s mercy'
With online learning becoming the new normal for many US universities due to the coronavirus pandemic, many international students are fearful of what the future holds.

US immigration recently announced that those whose courses became online-only, could risk losing their visas, and would have to leave the country.

We spoke to four international students from across the US about their stories, and how coronavirus has affected their lives and studies.

