Trump denounces 'radical left' in 4 July speech

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at his political enemies in a speech to mark 4 July at the White House in Washington DC.
The president pledged to defeat the "radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters", in an apparent reference to anti-racism protesters.
Many US demonstrators want a re-evaluation - or the total removal - of statues connected to slavery. Mr Trump has accused them of wanting to "erase our history".
05 Jul 2020
