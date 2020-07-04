Trump: Protesters will not 'tear down' history

Video

US President Donald Trump said he would not allow protesters to "tear down" history in a speech marking 4 July celebrations at Mount Rushmore.

Mr Trump vowed to defend monuments to America’s “heroes” from “angry mobs”.

“Their legacy will never be destroyed,” he declared.

The president's comments came at a pre-Independence Day event that was attended by an estimated 7,500 people, despite concerns over the spread of Covid-19.